Gladiators armed with a net and a trident were a staple of Rome’s circuses. To survive, they quickly entangled their opponent in their web, and pounced on them without giving them the slightest chance to defend themselves. Although it may seem surprising, some spiders use the same strategy. Slingshot spiders or stingray spiders (Theridiosoma gemmosum ) pull the center of their flat cloth back to form a cone, holding onto a tension thread that connects the center of the cloth to a nearby twig or rock. When an insect passes by, they release this thread to let the fabric fly, catapulting it forward and trapping the victim in its sticky spiral.

However, Saad Bahmla of the Georgia Institute of Technology (USA) and his colleagues discovered in 2021 that they could trick arachnids into releasing their ballistic webs simply by snapping their fingers. Could these spiders be listening to deploy their webs even before their victims stumble upon them? The researchers decided to test the spiders’ reactions and discovered that they are indeed able to listen to approaching insects, waiting until their victim is within range before releasing the web to catapult forward and capture the spiders. his next prey. They tell it in the magazine ‘Journal of Experimental Biology’.

“Slingshot spiders are very small, so they can be quite difficult to find,” recalls researcher Sarah I. Han, who spent a lot of time on local riverbanks peering into crevices and rocks for the distinctive conical webs with a spider perched on the tip. “It takes a while to develop an eye for them,” he laughs. After rehousing the spiders in the laboratory with twigs to build their webs, Han also went out to hunt for mosquitoes, ready to tempt the spiders. He then attached individual flies, with their wings free to flap as if flying, to strips of black paper before waving them near the spiders’ conical webs as he filmed.

Indeed, the spiders released their webs when the mosquitoes approached. But when Han took a closer look at the movies they had recorded, it was evident that the insects never touched the webs with their protruding front legs. The spiders were able to launch the structures even before an insect hit the web. And when Han tried the same trick, but this time waving a tuning fork, in the tone produced by the whining wings of flies, in front of the web, the arachnids still released their webs to launch them forward.









The hairs on the paws

In this way, the researchers concluded that the spiders must have been listening to the approaching insects, releasing their webs when the mosquitoes were within reach, before the insect had encountered them. Scientists suspect that the spiders could be listening to the approach of mosquitoes with hairs sensitive to the sound of the arachnids’ legs.

And how fast did the webs fly once the spiders released them? Han meticulously plotted the trajectory of each spider as they moved across the web as it tore forward and calculated that the structures reached speeds of almost 1 m/s to intercept a mosquito in 38 ms – too fast for the insect to escape.

Han also noticed that the spiders were much more likely (76%) to release their web cones when the mosquito was in front of the web, rather than when it was behind it (29%), and the duo suspect that the spiders They can compare how they perceive the sound transmitted through the web to their bodies with the sound vibrations carried through the air to their legs, to know if an insect is in front of or behind their web and thus avoid a missed shot. Nature’s ingenuity is always surprising.