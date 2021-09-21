When the month of July arrives, it is inevitable not to associate him with the famous American singer Jason Derulo. And the link is not necessarily for a song that has been the hit of the season, as their music usually does. Regarding his birthday this September 21, and He is also a dancer and his link with the aforementioned month was born in May 2018, when a Twitter user shared a video that became a trend .

Why is Jason Derulo talked about at the beginning of July?

The video uploaded by the user @Elizabethkayem It has the caption “you will never look at the calendar the same way after seeing this.” The recording of only six seconds accumulates 1.1 million ‘likes’ and exceeds 434,000 retweets.

To understand the meme, you have to think about the months of the year in English, and keep the initials of each one. Taking only the first letter of the months of July to December, the result is ‘Jason D’. And “Jason Derulo!” Was what the teenager who appears in the video said.

The tweet reached the same singer, who shared it on his networks and asked his followers: “Someone please help me find it” . After that, users identified that the sound of the particular calendar of the user’s video is very similar to the beginning of the song “Savage Love” by Jason Derulo.

Finally, the character of the recording sent him a message of thanks and gave him his Instagram address for the composer to follow. However, the protagonist’s account is currently inoperative.