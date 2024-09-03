According to the criteria of

According to a study conducted by OpenTable and recovered News Channel 8, Reservations for solo dining increased by 29 percent over the past two years in the United States.

Another reason seems to be that more and more adults in the United States are living alone. According to the Pew Research Center, In 2019, 38 percent of Americans ages 25 to 54 lived alonewhile in 1990 the percentage was 29 percent.

In addition, the trend would also be one of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. As detailed by Anna Mattila, professor of accommodation management at Pennsylvania State University, the health crisis would have made it less important to meet someone when eating out. She also noted that Smartphones make diners feel connected to others while being alone.

The pandemic is believed to have influenced this trend. Photo:iStock / Leszek Glasner Share

People dining alone in restaurants is a global trend, not just in the United States

According to the same study, OpenTable that analyzed News Channel 8between 2022 and 2024 the Dining reservations only increased by 18 percent in Germany and 14 percent in the United Kingdom.

Another country that registers this trend is Japan, according to research by the Japan’s Hot Pepper Gourmet Eating Out Research Institute, 23 percent of Japanese eat alone in restaurants compared to 18 percent in 2018.