the renowned site Transfermarktspecialized in signings and market values of today’s soccer players, published a ranking with the ten players over 37 years of age with the highest economic value.
The Portuguese from Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo, who just turned 37 on February 5, led the payroll after his record was valued at €35 millionachieving a beastly difference with the rest of its competitors in this item.
But the peculiarity is that the only Argentine on the list plays in the domestic competition and is called Luis Miguel Rodriguezbetter known as the “flea“, who returned to Colón after passing through Gimnasia and was valued at€1.5 million, occupying the sixth position.
1- Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old, 35 million euros)
2- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40 years old, 4 million euros)
3- Thiago Silva (37 years old, 2.5 million euros)
4- Samir Handanovic (37 years old, 2.5 million euros)
5- Andrés Iniesta (37 years old, 2 million euros)
6- Luis Miguel Rodríguez (37 years old, 1.5 million euros)
7- Giorgio Chiellini (37 years old, 1.5 million euros)
8- Joaquin (40 years old, 1.5 million euros)
9- Leandro Burián (38 years old, 1.1 million euros)
10- Carlos Sánchez (37 years old, 1 million euros)
#curious #ranking #Cristiano #Ronaldo #Flea #Rodríguez #top
Leave a Reply