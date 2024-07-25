According to the criteria of
The governor noted that is pushing for reform related to the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies, with the intention that fair compensation is provided to college athletes.
In fact, DeSantis said he intends to make Florida the number one state for college football again. It should be noted that he has in the past supported bills to allow college athletes to earn income through their personal brand, as he believes they deserve financial benefits if their name or image generates money.
Ron DeSantis opposes free transfer of college athletes in Florida
Although the governor of Florida is in favor of the college athletes can generate profits from their talent, made it clear that transfers must be regularized.
In the current system the College athletes have the opportunity to change schools for better financial opportunitiesBut, in DeSantis’ view, this only creates instability in sports programs.
He said that although students have the option to pursue more money, a framework needs to be created for set rules and manage transfers correctly, Because, in his opinion, if this does not happen, uncontrolled changes will end up harming the dynamics and continuity of the teams.
He even added that has discussed possible solutions with other governors and does not believe that Congress has the capacity to effectively address the issue.
