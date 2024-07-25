ANDFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a number of laws for his state, ranging from new rules for drivers to tighter restrictions on immigrants. However, at a recent conference, he noted that he also has a particular interest regarding college sports.

The governor noted that is pushing for reform related to the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies, with the intention that fair compensation is provided to college athletes.

In fact, DeSantis said he intends to make Florida the number one state for college football again. It should be noted that he has in the past supported bills to allow college athletes to earn income through their personal brand, as he believes they deserve financial benefits if their name or image generates money.

Governor DeSantis said the same thing needs to happen to athletes as it does to other students like musicians who have the opportunity to freely monetize their talent. “My view is that, If they sell a shirt with your name on it and make money off of you, you are entitled to something,” He declared, as reported The Capitolist.

If the changes are approved, college players will be able to receive compensation. Photo:iStock Share

Ron DeSantis opposes free transfer of college athletes in Florida

Although the governor of Florida is in favor of the college athletes can generate profits from their talent, made it clear that transfers must be regularized.

In the current system the College athletes have the opportunity to change schools for better financial opportunitiesBut, in DeSantis’ view, this only creates instability in sports programs.

He said that although students have the option to pursue more money, a framework needs to be created for set rules and manage transfers correctly, Because, in his opinion, if this does not happen, uncontrolled changes will end up harming the dynamics and continuity of the teams.

He even added that has discussed possible solutions with other governors and does not believe that Congress has the capacity to effectively address the issue.