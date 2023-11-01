Chivas de Guadalajara defeated Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in a match on matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock was the clear favorite to take the three points in La Corregidora, but, without a doubt, the rojiblancos made things difficult for themselves and were close to dropping points during their visit to one of the weakest teams in all of Mexican soccer.
In the end, with goals from Erick Gutiérrez and Roberto Alvarado, Chivas won and this victory helped them temporarily place themselves in fourth place in the general table. Despite the positive result, Veljko Paunovic, Chivas de Guadalajara coach, was upset by the work of referee César Ramos and the expulsion of Ricardo Marín.
After finishing the meeting, the Serbian strategist offered a brief and somewhat sui generis press conference. This is what Paunovic said:
“I’m proud. Very proud of the game, the effort and the balls we showed today on this field as a team. Of all the players, of everyone who collaborates (…) Therefore, that’s all I have to say. “With that I’m going to start and conclude my press conference. We played a great game and the players made a fantastic effort to get the three points. I’m proud of everyone. Good evening. I wish you all good luck. Goodbye.”
– Veljko Paunovic
Chivas de Guadalajara is getting closer to qualifying for the league. El Rebaño will host Cruz Azul at Akron Stadium on Saturday, November 4.
