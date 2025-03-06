Although today we associate the ketchup With hamburgers, hot dogs and fried potatoes, this popular sauce has a curious origin that moves us to China and in which He didn’t even contain tomatoes in its beginnings.

According to the majority of historians, the ketchup originally comes from the ‘Kôechiap’a fish -based fermented sauce that merchants carried in the seventeenth century from Southeast Asia to Europe.

The British, fascinated with their Umami flavor, tried to replicate it, but adapted the ingredients to what they had available, starting to experiment with nuts, mushrooms, anchovies and even oysters. At that time (end of the XVII) the name ‘Kôechiap’ He took the Anglo -Saxon form ‘Catchup’ And shortly after (around 1711) the first mentions appeared in the form ‘ketchup’.

It was not until 1876 ​​When the tomato became the main ingredient of ketchup And the person responsible for this change was an American businessman Henry J. Heinzwho perfected the recipe by adding sugar and vinegar to balance flavors. This new version of the sauce quickly became popular, becoming the ketchup we currently know.

It should be noted that, in 1812, 64 years before Henry J. Heinz launched its innovative Kétchup, a recipe of this same sauce was published in which its main base was also the tomato and was carried out by the Philadelphia scientist, James Measealthough his proposal went unnoticed and it was not until 1876 when he would reach fame thanks to Heinz.





