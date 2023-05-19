Marco Fabián’s career has been stuck in the mud for several years. To this day and despite being only 33 years old, the Mexican no longer gives him the level even to be part of the worst team in the MX League, the Mazatlan team, who just finished the tournament announced the departure of the gold medal in London 2012, since there is not the slightest intention of renewing his contract since his role was that of a substitute.
More news about the transfer market in Liga MX
Seeing his age, it might seem an exaggeration to say that the Chivas player is on the verge of retirement, however, considering his sporting present, perhaps the Mexican’s time on the pitch is about to expire. Today Marco is a free agent in the market waiting for one more opportunity in the world of soccer, hoping that he is in Verde Valle with the Guadalajara team. But while he has no work commitments with any club, the Mexican seeks to nourish his finances with his new profession.
Fabián de la Mora has joined a famous platform through which celebrities from different industries send personalized greetings to their followers. Normally, the average of the message from the sender to the acquiring recipient is around a price of one thousand Mexican pesos; that is, around 60 dollars. However, Marco’s fee is much higher, since a greeting from him has a price of 6 thousand Mexican pesos; that is, approximately 350 dollars.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#curious #job #Marco #Fabián #finds #team
Leave a Reply