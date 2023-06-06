Gianella Razuri He broke his silence after the scandal that was generated by the issuance of Magaly Medina’s new ampay, in which he appears with Rodrigo Cuba, and shared a curious phrase through his Instagram stories. Let’s remember that Ale Venturo declared before “Love and fire” that the footballer did not behave well with her. “He was disloyal and obviously after infidelity, disrespect and, on top of that, pregnant, it is difficult for things to be the same again. You don’t know who he’s messing with.” Meanwhile, Rodrigo Cuba takes advantage of his bachelorhood and went out to party with the model, who was a partner of Sebastián Lizarzaburu.

YOU CAN SEE: Confirmed! Rodrigo Cuba was protected partying with Gianella Rázuri after breaking up with Ale Venturo

What did Gianella Rázuri say after ampay with Rodrigo Cuba?

Now, the finalist of Miss Peru 2023, Gianella Rázuri, quoted Álbert Einstein on her social networks: “Worry about your conscience more than your reputation. Your conscience is what you are. Your reputation is what others think of you. And what they think of you is not your problem.”.

Gianella Rázuri and her energetic message on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

‘Cat’ Cuba: who is Gianella Rázuri?

Gianella Rázuri in a 27-year-old girl from Lima and became known in the local show business after her controversial relationship with Sebastián Lizarzaburu, the bodybuilder and ex-partner of Andrea San Martín.

In dialogue with “Espectáculos”, the model affirmed that Lizazaburu was a liar and irresponsible, in addition to preventing her from being herself. “He didn’t like me working, but, like it or not, I have a daughter and I have to work and I go to work. Therefore, this 2016 single, with no one to tell me what to do. ‘Rock man’, bye”said

#curious #message #networks #Gianella #Rázuri #model #linked #Gato #Cuba