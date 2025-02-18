The Garrotxa region, Located in the northeastern area of ​​Catalonia, you can boast of having a handful of beautiful villages, of those who are recorded in the retina by their architecture and by the lush nature that surrounds them, as Besalú, … Santa Pau or Tortellà. Among the more than 20 municipalities that form it is, without a doubt, that of Castellfollit de la Roca The one that impresses the most. Considered as one of the entrance doors to the Natural Park of the Volcanic Zone of La Garrotxa, the best exponent of the volcanic landscape of the Iberian Peninsula, this town offers a peculiar stamp that produces vertigo with just looking at it since it stands on A spectacular basaltic risco 50 meters high and almost a kilometer long.

The origins of this accumulation of stone are due to the erosion of the Fluvià and Toronell rivers. The Risco has been formed by two superimposed lava casts, the first is composed of 217,000 years old slabs and come from the Serra bat, while the second, of 192,000 years, comes from the volcanic remains of Beguedà, in Sant Joan de les Fonts.

Image of the town of Castellfollit de la Roca



elg21-pixabay





A walk through its streets

Every route through this enclave must be started in the Plaza de Cataluña to travel the old town of medieval origin with narrow streets. A part of the itinerary coincides with The ancient Via Annia – also known as Capsacosta–, a Roman road with 2,000 years of history that goes through leafy forests of the Garrotxa.

Among its most prominent point are Ca la Pablaa tourist establishment that offers its services since 1870, other stately houses such as Villa Margarita or Can Tustyerthe remains of the medieval walls that protected the castle at the top of the riscal, the remains of the medieval bridge over the Toronell River and the Gothic bridge that according to historians can be located between the fourteenth and sixteenth centuries, The clock towerwhich is characterized by having the image of the Sant Roc, the shield of the population, the clock itself and a source and the catwalk that crosses the River Fluvià, one of the best points to get the perfect photograph.

Ancient Church of San Salvador, town air view

Pep Callís and Óscar Rodbag – Turisme Garrotxa



The most prominent monument is The old church of Sant Salvador of which you have recorded since the thirteenth century. With the earthquakes of 1428, the temple was destroyed and although it was later rebuilt it was burned in 1936. For several years the people would be without church celebrating the masses in cales to brother Raise again in 1944. It is late Renaissance style with square bell tower with openings on each side and crowned by a roof roof adorned with small pilasters. In addition, a late Romanesque window and several reused basalto ashlars are preserved. Next to the church is the best viewpoint of the town, that of Josep Pla, from here one can get fledged from the natural show that surrounds this enclave.

This church today works as a cultural center, so the people have another in the new part of the twentieth century and for which stones and volcanic remains were used.

Image of the hermitage of the Mare de Déu del Cos



Josep María Viñolas Esteva -wikimedia Commons





The best thing to complete the visit is to make a hiking route until the hermitage of Mare de Déu del Cosformer Castell de Montagut chapel. The image that it currently keeps is a replica of the original twelfth century. It is a small Romanesque building with a single rectangular ship with semicircular apse located to Levante, while the Poniente is the swordsman’s bell tower where a bell is located. The itinerary is circular and has about 11 kilometers.