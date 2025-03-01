The curious Madrid town that you can only arrive from Castilla y León

In it North of the Community of Madridthere is a small municipality that keeps a unique geographical peculiarity. Santa María de la Alamedalocated on the southern slope of the Sierra de Guadarrama, is the The only Madrid town whose part of the municipal term is only accessible from Castilla y León. Surrounded by the provinces of Ávila and Segovia, this enclave surprises with its location and its natural landscapes.

Only 65 kilometers from the Spanish capital, Santa María de la Alameda is a perfect destination for those who seek disconnect from the bustle of the city. Its location in the mountains makes it an ideal corner for lovers of hiking and nature, with spectacular views and a protected environment. But its greatest attraction lies in La Dehesa de la Cepedaan isolated Madrid territory within Castilla y León.

La Dehesa de la Cepeda: a singular enclave

The municipality of Santa María de la Alameda is delimited by the Cofio and Valtravieso riversthat separate him from Ávila and Segovia. However, the most striking thing is the existence of the Dehesa de la Cepeda, an area that, despite belonging to Madrid, can only be reached through Castilian -lonely roads. This fact makes it the only point in the community that It requires to cross another region for access.

This enclave is fascinating both for its history and its natural environment. For centuries, La Dehesa de la Cepeda has been an area of ​​grazing and livestock exploitation, exploited by the inhabitants of Santa María de la Alameda and nearby towns. Its isolation has allowed keep its rustic essenceturning it into an attractive destination for hikers looking for places outside of the ordinary.

Heritage and Rincones of Interest

Beyond its curious location, Santa María de la Alameda has an interesting historical heritage. Among its main monuments is the Church of Our Lady of the Alameda, a religious construction that has witnessed the passage of time and the different transformations of the municipality. The Town Hall, meanwhile, is another point of interest that reflects the history and administration of this Madrid enclave.

Other emblematic places include the bridge of the seven eyes, an architectural jewel that crosses one of the rivers that delimit the municipality, and the snow well, an old construction that was used to store ice during the winter months. In addition, Santa María de la Alameda has old livestock boxes, fountains and abbrevics that have been essential for rural life in the area.

An ideal destination for rural tourism

Santa María de la Alameda is an ideal option for rural tourism lovers and weekend getaways. Its protected natural places, such as the picturesque place of the Pinar de Abantos and the area of ​​the blacksmith, offer hiking routes, panoramic views and the possibility of disconnecting in full nature. Travelers can enjoy walks along historical roads, observe native fauna or simply relax in a quiet environment.

In addition to its natural beauty, local gastronomy is another attraction of the municipality. The kitchen in the area is based on traditional products, with dishes such as roasted lamb, Castilian crumbs and garlic soups, which delight visitors. A perfect combination of impressive history, tradition and landscapes that make Santa María de la Alameda a unique destination within the Community of Madrid.

This municipality not only surprises with its location, but also for the richness of its history and the beauty of its corners. Santa María de la Alameda and its peculiar enclave, the Dehesa de la Cepeda, show that there are still places full of curiosities to discover in Spain, perfect for those who are looking for a different getaway.