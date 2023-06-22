Remember that scene, in the Titanic movie, where two older adults are hugging each other, in bed, waiting for their inevitable end?

The white-haired woman wears a matching silver dress that melts into the arms of her husband, who embraces her from behind, while the water slowly fills the room in which they stand.

that’s maybe one of the most iconic moments of the James Cameron filmbut did you know that it was inspired by a royal marriage?

It is about Isidor and Ida Straus, a couple who traveled in second class. His name resonated at that time because of his money and social position; but, now, they return to the light thanks to the fact that, according to the New York TimesThey would be the great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rush, wife of Stockton Rush, the man who piloted the Titan submarine that disappeared in Atlantic waters.

She is the wife of the CEO of OceanGate and director of communications for the company. See also Teacher accused of partying and having sex with a student Photo: LinkedIn: Wendy Rush

According to the American media, Cameron would have based himself on the love story of Rush’s great-grandparents thanks to the testimonies of the survivors, who testified that Isidor Straus refused a seat in a lifeboat when the women and children were still waiting to escape from the sinking ocean liner. On the other hand, his wife declared that she would not leave her husband, and the two were seen standing, arm in arm, on the deck of the ship as it sank.

The body of Isidor Straus was found two weeks after the sinking. Ida’s never recovered. Photo: Twitter: @MarkRobak

Now, years later, They are remembered in the middle of the search for the OceanGate submersible by her great-great-granddaughter Wendy Rush, born Wendy Hollings Weil, who married Stockton in 1986.

Rush is descended from one of the Strauses’ daughters, Minnie, who married Richard Weil in 1905. Their son, Richard Weil Jr., served as president of Macy’s New York, and their son, Richard Weil III, is the father from Wendy. This, according to what Joan Adler, executive director of the Straus Historical Society, told the previously cited medium.

Subsequently, was president at OceanGate Foundation and, according to his LinkedIn profile, has participated in three company expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic in the last two years; In addition to serving as the company’s communications director; and she is a member of the board of directors of the company’s charitable foundation.

It should be noted that so far the woman has not ruled on the case. At the same time, search efforts in countries like the United States, Canada and France continue to race against time.

