Darwin would have tried it. They say that on his voyage aboard the ‘Beagle’, Charles Darwin would put every exotic animal he found in his pot. Óscar López-Fonseca invites us to travel around the world’s kitchens with culinary experiences that the father of the theory of evolution would surely have dared to try on that voyage.

If you ask a French person which are the best oysters in the world, he will surely mention those from Gillardeau or Cadoret. If you ask a Japanese person the same question, he will firmly affirm that they are those grown on the coasts of Miyajima, an island located just over 10 minutes by ferry from the city of Hiroshima. This piece of land that emerges from the so-called Seto Inland Sea is famous for hosting the Shinto shrine of Itsukushima and its tori (traditional door that leads to the temple and which in this case is in the sea), by the deer sika who stroll peacefully through its streets and, of course, through its oysters (kakiin Japanese).

Hundreds of local and foreign tourists arrive here every day, visiting the religious monuments and trying the many ways of preparing this bivalve mollusk offered by its restaurants and food stalls. They can even take home a unique gastronomic souvenir in different preserves, each one more original than the last for Western palates. Miyajima oysters are so well known that the island celebrates a massive festival dedicated to this marine delicacy on the second weekend of February – which is said to be the best time to taste them.

Karé Japanese oyster bread. Oscar Lopez-Fonseca

These oysters (of the species Magellan Gigaspreviously called Crassostrea gigas and originally from the Asian Pacific coast) are characterized by having a small shell, 10 to 15 centimeters, which paradoxically shelters a fairly large meat inside. With a firm and meaty texture, its flavor is smooth. They say that the secret lies in the calm sea of ​​​​the Hiroshima Bay where they are raised, with few waves and moderate tides. They also say that they are favored by the proximity of the mouth of the Ota River, whose waters soften the salinity of the sea and provide nutrients that favor the growth of the plankton that this mollusk feeds on. Consumed in Japan for thousands of years, its cultivation in this country dates back to the 16th century.

Another way to cook oysters in Miyajima. Oscar Lopez-Fonseca

Trying them in Miyajima is as easy as going to Omotesando Street, the most commercial street on the island and located between the port where the ferries dock and its famous sanctuary. There, numerous stalls and restaurants offer them prepared in a thousand and one ways. Less often they are offered raw (Namagaki) to add to them ponzu (a sauce that combines yuzuwine and soy sauce) and accompanied by a glass of sake (Japanese rice wine). It is much more common to find them cooked on a charcoal grill (Kakiyaki), inside their shell, so that they cook in their own juice. In others, they are boiled in soy sauce with a spicy touch, or marinated in oil, or simply steamed (kaki No mushiyaki), or even gratinated with some sauce.

They are also served in the style kakifurai (fried after coating them in beaten egg and panko, the breadcrumbs with a flake texture, one of the most popular ways among the Japanese to eat this mollusk), in Kakimeshi (rice dish in which rice is cooked in oyster broth and to which some oysters are added) or also taking the place of chicken in the popular yakitori (skewers). As a side dish, oysters are usually served with rice, vegetables or grilled tofu.

Oyster curry bread stall on Miyajima Island. Oscar Lopez-Fonseca

However, one of the most original ways to try them is inside a bread (curry bread). The latter is a very popular snack in Japan consisting of a seasoned bun with curry. curry which can have multiple fillings and is coated in panko before frying it. Looking for similarities with Spanish gastronomy, it would be something similar to the Asturian bollos preñaos. In Miyajima, as it could not be otherwise, the most characteristic filling is oysters. bread They are offered to passers-by on counters, stacked or already placed in paper wrappers, ready to be taken away and eaten. As an incentive to attract buyers, along with the price, it is noted that each of these peculiar buns has a couple of oysters inside. Ideal for snacking during a visit to the island, bread Oyster bun is a soft and spongy bun on the inside with a toasted and crunchy crust. All of this envelops a filling that combines the sea flavour of this mollusk and that very peculiar touch of the curryin a surprising and attractive combination… although some will surely continue to prefer the French ones of Gillardeau and Cadoret and other more traditional ways of tasting this bivalve mollusk.

