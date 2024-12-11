The cold has officially arrived in Spain and, in many Spanish homes, the heating has been turned on. That translates into more expenses at the end of the month that, in December, are added to those for meals and Christmas gifts. If your goal is to get to the New Year without juggling money, there are devices that help you boost the heat of your radiators to prevent the increase in bills from being so noticeable.

Heat pumps or air conditioners have air flows that radiators do not have. This feature may seem insignificant, but it makes a difference, as it provides heat or cold faster and also distributes it more easily. In this way, the air conditioning is carried out in a better way and Families don’t have to turn on the system for hours to achieve a comfortable temperature in every corner of the room.

A Dutch company called SpeedComfort wanted to design the ideal device so that the radiators also enjoy an air flow and, thus, have greater efficiency. This product can be purchased from Amazon, where it is available the option to buya set of three to place in different rooms of the home for 113.88 euros or an individual one, although at the closing of these lines it is not available.





GET IT HERE



How does SpeedComfort work?

According to its creators, with the SpeedComfort device, users can get up to an energy saving of 22% per year and only consumes 0.32 euros of electricity per year. According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), last year an average of 750 euros was spent on heating in each home. That is, the purchase of the set of three would pay for itself in just over a year of using the product.

The design of the device is rectangular. At first glance, it may look like a power strip, but instead of plugs, it has three fans which serve to move hot air in the room in which it is placed.





The operation is quite simple. You just have to place it at the base of the radiator and activate the thermostat switch so that it fulfills its purpose when it detects a temperature of between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius. In case you always want to have air circulating, you can also deactivate this function and connect and disconnect it from the power when you consider it appropriate.

The innovative product firm promises to get the temperature rise twice as fast in a room up to 30 meters squares in which it is placed twice as fast as without it. In this way, users can reduce the radiator thermostat by one or two degrees and achieve the same warm feeling.

20minutos.es receives a commission if you click on this link. Prices and availability may vary after publication.