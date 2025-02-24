He Greenwich meridian It is the reference point from which the lengths of the planet are measured. That line receives its name for crossing this district of London, specifically for its former astronomical observatory.

Also known as Meridian 0 or base meridianit is a fundamental aspect of our way of life. What many people do not know is that the point from which it is currently It was not always the sameIn fact, several coexisted before establishing Greenwich as the only one. One of them was a beautiful lighthouse of a Spanish island, which has managed to survive the passage of time and is a real wonder.

The Orchilla lighthouse

Orchilla lighthouse. Tourism Canary Islands.

We travel to El Hierro Island, where we find a spectacular natural enclave in which light pollution will never be a problem. It is about Orchilla lighthousea place that rests with the tranquility of the Atlantic Ocean and whose astronomical value He has made it a perfect destination for lovers of stars and constellations.

And the enclave in which this lighthouse is located was precisely A zero meridian. Formerly, when it was believed that our planet was flat and before the discovery of America, it was assumed that the line that linked the two poles was the one that passed through the westernmost part of the Canarian island, that is, by the tip of Orchilla.

Orchilla lighthouse. Tourism Canary Islands.

As the archipelago’s tourism website explains, the first maps made by the Alejandrina and Ptolome Schoolor they assured that the meridian was in the Westernst area of ​​the island of El Hierro, in the municipality of El Pinar, where later, in 1930, this spectacular lighthouse would be built.

Since 1634 and for years, Spanish and French They considered that this lighthouse was the one that marked the schedules, but in the nineteenth century, England became the one that showed the title. In 1885, Greenwich was consecrated as the meridian 0despite the attempts of scientists’ expeditions to demonstrate that he was in Spain.

The construction of the lighthouse

Orchilla lighthouse. Tourism Canary Islands.

When the lighthouse construction began, in 1930, the place was no longer considered the meridian 0, but it was still a Fundamental point for navigation of those ships that crossed the ocean to reach the island and that at that time only received small flashes of light from the Maspalomas lighthouse.

The need to illuminate the place led the engineer José Herbella to create this spectacular construction that began in 1924 and was very expensive, since it is made based on stone from the Arucas quarry, in Gran Canaria. It measures approximately 130 meters highand although today it is not in use, the neighbors are still waiting for a new mission to be sought to this historic building fundamental in the past of the island.

Sign up for our travel newsletter and receive the best proposals to travel through Spain and the world in your mail.