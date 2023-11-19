As reported the airline of USA Southwest, starting this Wednesday, will increase alcohol prices on board its planes. The drinks offered on flights will have different increases and can be consumed on trips from a certain distance. In the statement, the company recalled that it had not raised values ​​five years ago.

The news was released from an official statement that cited CBS News. There, the low-cost airline, which operates a large number of domestic flights in the US, announced the novelty and specified the new values ​​of liquors, wines and beers that can be consumed on board aircraft.

A United States airline increased the cost of its alcoholic beverages

The company based in Dallas, Texas reported that from now on, liquor on its planes will cost US$9. This new price represents an increase of two dollars compared to the previous value, which was US$7. The same increase was suffered by the different variants of wine, which starting November 15 will cost US$8, while until now they could be purchased for US$6.

The case of beer is different, which previously had the same price as wine, and will now cost US$7, which represents an increase of one dollar. In its official communication, Southwest also noted that the last increase had occurred in 2018. In addition, The airline recalled that alcoholic beverages are served on flights that travel more than 175 miles (just under 282 kilometers) and that on shorter trips only water is offered.

Southwest airline announced an increase in alcohol prices on its flights Photo: Instagram @southwestair

This onboard alcohol service was restored in early 2022, after being canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The decision to start the sale again generated controversy at the time, since even with the health situation under control, the ban was maintained due to incidents of passenger behavior.