Tigres and América met on matchday 11 of the 2023 Clausura of Liga MX. The Eagles, as is becoming customary, defeated the UANL team. With goals from Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Leonardo Suárez, the Águilas won by a score of 0-2 at the Volcán. The duel left several curious postcards, such as the discussion between André Pierre Gignac and Diego Lainez or the departure of several feline fans from the stadium before the game ended.
But, without a doubt, the one that attracted the most attention was the constant confrontation between ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Lainez. The personal duel was ended by the experienced Uruguayan striker. Both footballers were involved in some plays, both offensively and defensively.
In one of the most memorable grabs of this personal duel, Jonathan Rodríguez stripped the Tigres player of the ball and called him a “cagón”.
Almost instantly, Diego Lainez “hunted” the former Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna player and committed a flagrant foul on him. ‘Cabecita’ laughed after this action by the Mexican youth.
A short time later, Jonathan Rodríguez claimed the previous attack and committed a foul on the former Betis player. The central referee admonished the Uruguayan for this action. Lainez was left hurting on the grass after receiving this jolt.
‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez has three goals and two assists in the first 11 days of the Clausura 2023, while Lainez has been unable to score or assist in his return to Mexican soccer tournament.
The match between Tigres and América was special for Diego Lainez, since this was the first time he faced the institution where he trained as a professional soccer player.
