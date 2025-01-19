Although the Mosque of Córdoba is one of the great jewels of all of Andalusia (and Spain), in the province you can also find impressive both architectural and natural wonders, all of them not far from the ancient capital of the caliphate. In fact, in the incredible Sierra de la Subbética beautiful towns are hidden where there are still vestiges of the passage of the Muslims through the Iberian Peninsula, as perfectly exemplified by the town of Zuheros.

This town of barely 600 inhabitants located at southeast of the province Córdoba is included in the list of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in Spain’, and much of the blame lies with one place: the castle of Zuheros. This impressive 9th century Muslim fortress It not only stands out for its own architecture, but also for its peculiar and incredible location: it is erected on top of a cliff, almost blended with the surrounding stones.

Zuheros Castle, the jewel of Subbética

Zuheros Castle Zuheros Tourism

Zuheros Castle stands imposingly on a cliff in the heart of the city of the town. The Muslim fortress dates back to the 9th century, while in the years after its construction this fort was walled, forming a area with about thirty houses, a mosque and the occasional tower, as stated on the town’s Tourism Portal. Of course, from 1240 passed into Christian hands after the conquest of Córdoba, and the fort underwent modifications that remain today.

Only a few vestiges of the pristine Muslim fortress remain, while in the 13th century, already under Christian rule, elements such as some towers, and the mosque was transformed into a church dedicated to Saint Mary. Once the Reconquest of the Iberian Peninsula was completed, the walls of the enclosure were demolished, and the castle was renovated in the following centuries. In fact, in the 16th century it was built a renaissance palace for the owners of the fort at the time, and the parish church was also expanded.

Zuheros town with the 9th century castle in the background Getty Images/iStockphoto

After being owned by numerous owners over the centuries, Zuheros Castle fell into disuse and was left in a rather ruinous state, although in the decade of the 60s of the 20th century it was rebuilt much of the towers. The fortress dominates the entire town of Cordoba from the top of the rock, and from it you have views privileged views of the Subbética, creating an impressive image.





How to get to Zuheros

To get to the town of Zuheros from the city of Córdoba, you must take the N-432 to the town of Espejo, where you must exit through the CO-4204 to later take the A-3130 to Nueva Carteya. In said municipality, the CO-5206, and finally, it is necessary to go out A-318 and then CO-6203 to reach the destination. The journey is approximately one hour and ten minutes.

