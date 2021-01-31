He zebra fish, family of carp fish, is an organism that is often used as a model to study the development of vertebrates, thanks to its transparent embryos and its rapid development from eggs, which occurs in just three days.

They are very abundant organisms, so they are perfect for scientific experiments and for that purpose they have been used since the early 80s. They are normally used in genetic tests and studies, but also in behavior.

This was the case of a study carried out in 2014 and directed by Maurizio Porfiri, associate professor at the Polytechnic Institute of Engineering at New York University, who came up with get drunk one of these fish to check the effects of alcohol on social groups and show that zebrafish they are not afraid of robotic predators (robotic fish used for the study of marine fauna and especially zebrafish).

How was the experiment

For the experiment, Porfiri and his collaborators put a series of fish to swim in tanks filled with alcohol with different concentrations: 0.25%, 0.5% and 1%.

The highest concentration would correspond to 0.1% in blood, that is, above what is legally allowed for driving.

According to previous studies, swimming fish in moderate doses of alcohol would make the fish more active, while the higher the dose, the slower and more lethargic they would become.

Dorsal view of bones and scales (blue) and lymphatic vessels (orange) in a juvenile zebrafish, by Daniel Castranova. Photo: Nikon Small World

After keeping them swimming for five minutes, they removed the fish from their respective tanks and placed them one by one in another tank with clean water, where there were sober zebrafish. The objective? See how “drunk” fish interacted with those who weren’t.

The results were surprising: those fish that had been exposed to alcoholic water swam faster than the others, because they had become hyperactive and they reacted more than normal to different stimuli; but what was more curious is that it also made them more aggressive, territorial and not afraid of the unknown (including predators).

When the intoxicated fish entered the tank, something happened that the researchers did not expect: the “sober” fish did not ignore it, as they expected them to do, but when they saw how it moved with a dominant attitude through the tank, they began to follow him and imitate his movements, making it your new leader.

According to Porfiri, that the sober fish made the other their leader can have two possible explanations: first, that the drunken fish’s interactions with the rest caused them to follow him as a group, or perhaps it was the sober fish that made him the leader.

Furthermore, the researcher assures that it is entirely possible that this uninhibited behavior is perceived as a virtue, which impacts on the social status among fish. The drunken fish becomes the leader, and the others keep trying to keep up.

The fish’s uninhibited behavior was seen as a leading virtue by the rest.

Nevertheless, the fish that had been swimming in the tank with the highest alcohol concentration lost that status, because he was more lethargic and slower than normal thanks to the sedative effect of alcohol.

Porfiri could not conclude that a little alcohol can make human beings leaders of their social group, but he does admit that “there are similarities on a very basic level.”

