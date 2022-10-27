The debate about averages in Argentine soccer grows every day and the Patronato case is a clear example of how incredible it can be. The clubs pay dearly for the poor results of previous campaigns and large teams can pay the consequences.
The Paraná team is having an excellent semester, but unbelievably it went downhill. In the Professional League he managed to beat Boca 3-0, beat San Lorenzo and became very strong playing at home.
Despite the anger of having to play in the First National the second season, football gave them quick revenge and now They qualified for the final of the Argentine Cup. The most incredible thing is that they managed to eliminate River in the quarterfinals and Boca in the semifinals.
In case of becoming champion, will ensure a place in the next Cup Liberators and they will have the incentive to make history despite being in the second category. These Patronato players finished the tournament in 10th place out of 28 teams and paid the price for mistakes made in the past. Now they are going for their personal glory and they will seek to achieve it in the final against Talleres.
