‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ is the new production that HBO Max brings to its catalog with a story that went from real life to the small screen. Without a doubt, this documentary series is very reminiscent of David Fincher’s film released in 2010, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, which starred Brad Pitt, a man who rejuvenated instead of aging.

‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ is a creation of Investigation Discovery based on what a British family experienced after adopting a girl who actually had dwarfism and who at the time wanted to kill them.

A viral news that became known in 2019 after the complaint made by Michael and Kristine Barnett, who experienced terror with this supposed girl of Ukrainian origin. Keep reading this note so you know the release date of the series and all the details it brings.

When does ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ premiere on HBO Max?

‘The Curious House of Natalia Grace’ premieres on September 16, 2023 on HBO Max. On the streaming platform you can find a total of 6 chapters, which will have a duration of 40 minutes. Likewise, while the series is filming, it will be possible to see statements from both parties, as well as testimonies and unexpected script twists.

Trailer for ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’

What is ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ about?

A story that begins to get tangled when the alleged murder attempts by Natalia Grace towards her adoptive parents in the United Kingdom arrived. Mrs. Barnett maintained that the young woman with dwarfism once tried to throw her against an electrified fence, something that would later be reported as an accident. Likewise, her adoptive parents also mentioned that she had tried to stab and poison them.

This documentary series is directed by Christian Conway and promises to clarify the issue of the true age of the young woman who was relocated to another adoptive family, as well as the alleged cases of those who were her legal guardians. ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ on HBO Max will bring to light all the details that happened a few years ago.

Natalia Grace is a young Ukrainian woman with dwarfism who was adopted by a British family. Photo: Jugo Mobile

How to watch ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ on HBO Max?

In order for you to watch the HBO Max documentary series, you just have to purchase the service of the streaming platform, which has the standard plan for 29.90 soles. Then, you will have to create an account and you will be able to log in with your username to watch ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ to access the 6 chapters that will be released together.

