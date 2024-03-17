The docuseries 'The curious case of Natalia Grace' premiered with great success on the Max platform (formerly HBO Max) on February 27, 2024. It tells the true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl adopted in 2010 by the family Kristine and Michael Barnett in the United States, who believed he was only six years old.

However, the life of Barnett family It became a real nightmare when they accused the alleged minor of wanting to murder them. They did not understand her violent behavior until they discovered that she had pubic hair like an adult woman and she spoke the language perfectly. The situation exploded in 2013 when Natalie Grace was discovered living alone, triggering a police investigation that led to the Barnett family's arrest for abandonment in 2019.

What happened to Natalia Grace and how old is she really?

The case of Natalia Grace, who suffers from spondyloepimetaphyseal dysplasia, a bone disorder, surprised the world. Her adoptive parents, the Barnetts, alleged that she pretended to be a girl to harm her family. They convinced a judge to change her age from 8 years old and cited evidence of her physical development that indicated she was older and had been born in 1989.

Natalia defended herself for years against false accusations about her age and the alleged attempted murder of the Barnetts. The official version of it will be revealed in the docuseries launched by the streaming platform MAX. Furthermore, in a segment of the program, it is shown how Dr. Halland Chen gives the results of the DNA analysis to Natalia, based on a blood sample, in which it is concluded that she is currently 22 years old and not 34, as stated by the Barnett family.

Where is Natalia Grace TODAY?

Natalia Grace currently lives with her new guardians, Cynthia and Antwon Mans, and her adopted siblings in Indiana. Her new family has always defended Natalia and her disability, also revealing that she has never shown signs of violence towards the family. Natalia Grace's new parents also give her side of the story in the MAX docuseries.

This is what Natalie Grace looks like now (left) and when she was adopted by the Barnetts (right). Photo: Unilad. See also & (and), the opportunity to belong to a large group but maintain independence

Are the Barnetts, Kristine and Michael, currently in jail?

As we remember, Kristine and Michael Barnett were accused in 2013 of abandoning Natalia Grace, arguing that she was of legal age and could take care of herself. However, after several investigations, the parents were arrested in 2019 on charges of child neglect.

Are Kristine and Michael Barnett the bad guys in this story? We will find out in Max's docuseries. Photo: The Spanish

Michael was acquitted in October 2022 and Kristine's case was dismissed in March 2023. Currently, both have been divorced since 2013 and Michael claims that he was manipulated by Kristine to accuse Natalia Grace. These statements were made in the docuseries 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' in which for the first time Natalia and her former adoptive father will face each other. Kristine could not be contacted by any means.

Where to watch 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' streaming?

'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' is available to watch today on the Max streaming platform. You only need to be a subscriber to enjoy all its programming. The series consists of six episodes and there are strong rumors about a second season.