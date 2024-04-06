On February 27, 2024, 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' came to light, a documentary series about the true story of a six-year-old Ukrainian girl who was adopted in 2010 by a family in the United States, but who was not what she expected. appeared to be. This situation became known after the marriage, made up of Kristine and Michael Barnett, reported that Natalia had tried to murder them. Among other accusations, they also revealed that she was, in fact, an adult.

The first part of this shocking production was a resounding success, which led to the announcement of its second season, which promises to give us even more details about this strange event that left the world in total confusion. Discover in the following note all the details of its premiere.

When does 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace', season 2, premiere?

season 2 of 'The curious case of Natalia Grace' will premiere on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The success of the first part of this documentary series was the main reason for a new installment to be made, which will bring us more revelations about one of the most surprising events in recent years.

In this continuation, we will learn the testimony of Natalia, the 'girl' who was accused of attempted murder and who was abandoned. She will tell her truth after revealing the point of view of Michael Barnett, her adoptive father, with whom she has a tense confrontation in the docuseries.

Where can you see the documentary about Natalia Grace?

'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace', season 2, like its first part, can be seen on the platform Max (formerly HBO Max)a service that brought it to Latin America after attracting great attention after its launch in the United States.

Shannon Evangelista is the executive producer of the docuseries, as well as co-founder of Hot Snakes Media, the studio in charge of the production of 'The curious case of Natalia Grace'. Evangelista stated, according to Variety, that at the moment there were no plans to extend the project to a third season; However, he had previously indicated that the documentary was not going to have a second part, so we must wait for news about it in the following months.

How many episodes does 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace', season 1, have?

The first season of 'The curious case of Natalia Grace' It consists of six episodes, which have a duration of 44 minutes. It is expected that part 2 of the documentary will present the same number of chapters to learn more about Natalia's point of view.

This is how the episodes of season 1 of the docuseries are titled:

Chapter 1: 'Meet the Barnetts'

'Meet the Barnetts' Episode 2: 'Orphan or imposter?'

'Orphan or imposter?' Chapter 3: 'Nightmare neighbor'

'Nightmare neighbor' Chapter 4: 'Victim or villain?'

'Victim or villain?' Chapter 5: 'Barnett vs. Barnett'

'Barnett vs. Barnett' Chapter 6: 'Hit or be hit'.

What is 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' about?

After learning the testimony of the Barnett family, which is narrated throughout the first season, the second part of 'The curious case of Natalia Grace' It will cover the words of Natalia herself, who will reveal to the world the secrets and mysteries of this fact.

“We explore whether Natalia Barnett is an exploited Ukrainian girl suffering from dwarfism or a dangerous adult posing as a child,” reads the official synopsis of 'The curious case of Natalia Grace'provided by Max.

