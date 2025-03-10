Kirchseeon, a small town located a few 30 kilometers from Munich, made a decision a few years ago to combat the excess speed of the speed of the vehicles that circulated on their main street, From their town hall they installed a fixed radar and a surveillance cameras system.

The truth is that after the first year of operation of the cinemometer the results have been excellent for the municipality, since the device has managed to detect up to 34,500 drivers exceeding the speed limitwhich translates into a collection for the municipal coffers of just over one million euros.

How has this collection achieved with a radar?

The truth is that from the Kircheeon’s town hall They limited the speed of the journey at 50 km/hwhile there were previously points of her that were limited to 70 km/h. With this, they managed to intercept with the radar to that number of drivers in just one year.

In short, thanks to the installation of these devices The collection of the municipality has increasedwhich has allowed resources to the schools that are located near the road, where almost no vehicle met the limits.

How much of Germany in traffic fines?

Image of the A-20 highway as it passes through Langsdorf, Germany. Darkone / Wikipedia

The truth is that There is no exact and updated figure for 2025 On the total collection of Germany in traffic fines, we can infer that it is a Significant source of income for the German government.

Of course, fines for traffic violations vary according to gravity in the German country. For example, exceed speed at 10 km/h on an interurban road It only has a punishment of 20 eurosa notable difference with Spain, where the same infraction is punishable by 100 euros.





What countries in Europe have more radars?

In the first position is Italy, which according to its latest data has a Total of 11,248 speed control devicesthe country is followed by the United Kingdom with 7,797 radars, and closes the precisely Germany podium, with a number of approximately 4,700 cinemometers.

In fourth position appears France with 3,824 devices and in fifth Belgium with a total of 3,225 radars. Our country is in seventh position with just over 2,200 devices, although possibly more, since the most recent data require that The number approaches 3,000.