THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:14



This is something that would never happen in the Region of Murcia, a faithful and lemon-loving territory, which has it almost as a hallmark. A Twitter user posted on his Twitter profile what he was served in a bar in Portugal when he ordered a beer with lemon, and it’s not at all what he expected. Instead of adding the lemon juice to the beer served in a glass, the waitress brought him a slice of lemon on a separate plate. Although she has her grace because of the curious situation, the truth is that the employee was not wrong in her order, but rather served her to the letter.

This is how this anecdote has become another of those successes that populate social networks and that have to do with bars and restaurants. The message shared by @krikiminal needed no further explanation and even the image speaks for itself: “Well, we haven’t ordered a beer with lemon in Portugal and the waitress has appeared with this,” she described.

Probably the cause of the misunderstanding was a confusion with the language, since the way to request a clear -what the user really wanted- is different in the two countries. Whatever the reason, the publication has been significantly liked among users of the social network. The anecdote accumulates in just four days no less than 48,500 ‘likes’, more than 4,000 ‘retweets’ and almost a thousand responses.

Among them, many humorously affirmed that the waitress had brought exactly what she asked for, while others told endless curious stories of the same type as Portuguese beer, such as the user @sylihim, who explained that “we ordered toast with oil and tomato , and they gave us toast with fried ‘brick’ tomato with oregano and oil. And on top of that, the waiter whispered: how strange you Spaniards are».