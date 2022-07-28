Last season for Cristiano Ronaldo was not one of the best in his entire career. Despite registering a fairly acceptable figure in terms of goals, it seems not to have been enough for his personal demands.
With his arrival at Manchester United, everyone’s expectations became very high as he was one of the most interesting ‘comebacks’ of this era. CR7, after many years without setting foot in England for contractual reasons, returned to the club that saw him grow and strengthen himself as a professional player, he returned to the Premier League, where teams compete at a very competitive level. Always motivated by challenges, Ronaldo only seemed to have in mind to return a ‘little piece’ of glory to Manchester United, which needed it so much, but not everything would be rosy for the Portuguese star.
After not succeeding as expected and getting what he was looking for, reports began to emerge indicating that Cristiano Ronaldo had requested to be transferred, he wanted to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese striker has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new team where he could play in all the most demanding competitions at an intercontinental level, such as the Champions League. Since then Cristiano has been linked with a number of teams but not in the best of ways.
According to various reports worldwide, Jorge Mendes has offered Cristiano Ronaldo to various high-level teams but it seems that there was never any positive feedback, some teams seem to have rejected him.
One of the most recent rejections by the fans themselves regarding the hypothetical signing of Cristiano Ronaldo to their team, have been the fans of Atlético de Madrid. The Portuguese crack, in recent weeks has been linked to the Madrid team. In a friendly match corresponding to pre-season exercises, against Numancia, a group of fans raised a banner with a very clear message that read: “CR7 NOT WELCOME“.
Ronaldo’s future is so far uncertain, but if he stays at Manchester United, he will not be able to play in the competition in which he has already marked history, the Champions League.
