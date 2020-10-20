Everything happened in a short time: a few hours in which a terrorist beheaded a teacher who spoke to his students about freedom of expression, and the entry into force of the curfew in Paris and eight other large French cities. President Emmanuel Macron would have liked to spend the fall pulling the country out of recession. It was not possible. He already knew that the virus could return and that the fractures were deep. The reality of the second wave of the pandemic and the threat of radical Islamism have finally prevailed. Today France is a country in tension, and the French, a people seeking protection.

One weekend can offer a photo of a country: its doubts and fears; their demons and their heroes. And its paradoxes. As the editorial writer of Le Journal du dimanche, France moves these days between national union and social distance.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, in the municipality of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee cut off the head of History and Geography professor Samuel Paty. Seven hours later, at midnight, the curfew — a measure that for some French people evokes the Nazi occupation and the Algerian war — entered into force in Paris and eight other major cities.

On Sunday, at the demonstration in memory of Samuel Paty, two realities overlapped. The stupor over an attack that hits the core of the Republic: the school. And, at the same time, a prudent schedule, three in the afternoon, with enough time to go home. The curfew will be in force for four weeks – extendable for another two more if the Parliament authorizes it – between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Macron opens a new chapter in his presidency. The decision to lock up nearly 20 million French people – those residing in the affected cities – every night after the total lockdown in the spring was a realization of failure. The test and trace strategy didn’t work. After a summer in which many lowered their guard, the rebound in the pandemic calls into question the management of the de-escalation or de-refinement, led by the current Prime Minister, Jean Castex.

Macron advocated then, in the internal discussions of the Government, not to neglect the economy or social cohesion, in the face of the caution of those who defended to follow the advice of scientists to the letter. By now decreeing the curfew – actually a nightly lockdown – he assumes the need for balance. The work will continue; fun, no. The curfew should end by December 1 at the latest, in time for Christmas shopping and in the hope that by then the second wave is under control and families and friends can celebrate the holidays in peace.

Macron has also realized that the French are not hostile in principle to new confinements as long as the solid social protection network and the economic muscle of the state is firm and in place.

“The French, really, are in favor of tightening the nuts again on covid-19. They want more things to be banned. A new confinement would even almost reassure them, “said veteran political scientist Roland Cayrol before the curfew announcement. “The idea of ​​the French as defenders of freedom is a joke. They are afraid and want the state to act ”.

Macron has understood. The president has transmuted from a liberalizing leader to a protective leader, convinced – as the nineteenth-century thinker Alexis de Tocqueville is often quoted – of “the ardent, insatiable, eternal, invincible passion” of the French for equality.

The ability to protect the French from the pandemic without increasing inequalities or feeling unfair – regional or class – can be assessed when the curfew ends. The terrorist threat is more complex.

No alternative

On October 2, the president presented in a speech a plan against “Islamist separatism.” The death of Professor Samuel Paty corroborates some of his diagnoses – the agitation of Islamist groups or the central role of the school in defending the Republic – but will increase the pressure to translate words into concrete actions.

It is difficult for the opposition to articulate alternatives. The constitutional powers of the Fifth Republic allow a president with a majority in the National Assembly to decree at his discretion on confinements and unconfinements. Criticism is heard on the right and far right for the alleged government laxity in the face of radical Islamism, but few proposals beyond possibly unconstitutional drastic measures.

“We are at war,” Macron said in March when the pandemic hit France. “They will not pass,” he declared on Friday after Paty’s beheading. The rhetoric seems interchangeable; the fighting is different.