The confirmation that Peru was part of the Latin American tour of the British band The Cure upset their Peruvian fans, who greeted the long-awaited return (they came in 2013).

The Cure is one of the most prominent bands to emerge in England at the end of the 70s and is led by the composer, singer and guitarist robert smith.

It is a group that does not need to use technology or cliché phrases to conquer the public. Their leader chooses to focus solely on his impeccable vocal performance, presenting an extensive list of songs that also include classics like ‘Lovesong’, ‘A forest’ or ‘In between days’.

YOU CAN SEE: The Devil, Leo Tolstoy’s classic about temptations

Smith’s intact voice, which sounds identical to the studio recordings, is his main weapon to conquer the Peruvian audience that will be able to see them on Wednesday, November 22 at the National Stadium.

During his extensive career, The Cure has had multiple changes in their formation. Their most popular lineup was formed between 1986 and 1989 by vocalist Robert Smith, bassist Simon Gallup, guitarist Porl Thompson, drummer Boris Williams, and keyboardists Roger O’Donnell and Laurence Tolhurst, of whom Smith, Gallup currently remain. and O’Donnell, along with Jason Cooper on drums and Reeves Gabrels on lead guitar.

Smith is a character who does not escape controversy and generates many discussions on social networks. The most recent was when he mocked the coronation of the King Charles III sharing a humorous vignette by artist First Dog On The Moon.

YOU CAN SEE: Qosqo Takiyninchis, the tribute concert to Cusco and Andean Song Day

Likewise, he criticizes any type of privilege that has to do with the dynasties of royalty and inherited money. “The enormous cost of this ceremony may buy a pony for every British child, but the waste that distracts us must calm the masses, lest we unleash the wrath of the poor”, said the musician.

The promoters point out that the concert in Lima will be “an unforgettable encounter with the darkest and most emotional side of a band that breaks the barriers of time.” Tickets in Teleticket from June 28. Presale with a well-known card this Monday and Tuesday.

#Cure #returns #Peru #decade