The Cure, legendary british rock band, is back in Lima and will offer an unforgettable concert for all his fans and lovers of this musical genre. Robert Smith, Reeves Gabrels, Simon Gallup, Roger O’ Donnell, Jason Cooper and Perry Bamonte will make the Peruvian public vibrate with their hits ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, ‘Friday Im In Love’, among others. If you want to know more about this show, in this note we give you some details so you can enjoy today’s show, November 22.

When is the The Cure Tour 2023 concert in Lima?

The concert of The Cure in Lima is this Wednesday, November 22. Therefore, if you are going to the show, here we give you some recommendations and information about what tonight’s show will be like.

The Cure in Lima 2023: what time does it start?

The schedules for the The Cure concert in Lima. Thus, the doors for public entry will open from 4:00 pm. In addition, if you have not yet purchased tickets, you can do so in the Teleticket module at the San Marcos Stadiumfrom 4.30 pm

On the other hand, the bands invited to play before the main show are Catervas, Resplandor and Justa Mustard, whose performances will begin at 5:00 pm Meanwhile, The Cure will start playing at 9:00 p.m. m. Likewise, it was communicated what the accesses to the facility and the corresponding recommendations will be.

Where will The Cure perform in Lima?

The British band The Cure will meet again with the Peruvian public this Wednesday, November 22, at the San Marcos Stadium.

Setlist of The Cure at the San Marcos Stadium

‘Alone’

‘Pictures of You’

‘High’

‘A Night Like This’

‘Lovesong’

‘And Nothing Is Forever’

‘Burn’

‘Fascination Street’

‘Charlotte Sometimes’

‘Push’

‘In Between Days’

‘Just Like Heaven’

‘At Night’

‘Play for Today’

‘A Forest’

‘Shake Dog Shake’

‘From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea’

‘Endsong’

‘It Can Never Be the Same’

‘Want’

‘Plainsong’

‘Disintegration’

‘Lullaby’

‘The Walk’

‘Friday I’m in Love’

‘Close to Me’

‘Why Can’t I Be You?’

‘Boys Don’t Cry’.



