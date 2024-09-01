Roger O’Donnell, keyboardist for The Cure, has been battling cancer for a year. The 68-year-old musician, the linchpin of the band led by frontman Robert Smith, announced that in September last year he was diagnosed with “a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma” and has been undergoing treatment for the past 11 months to combat the disease.

“I ignored the symptoms for several months, then I went in for tests and the biopsy results were devastating. I’ve now completed an 11-month course of treatment under some of the best specialists in the world and I’m relying on the advice of the teams who developed the drugs I’ve been given,” O’Donnell says. “I’ve had access to the latest immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago.”