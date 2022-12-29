Mexico.- This Thursday, December 29, 2022, it was reported on social networks about the Pele’s deathone of the soccer legends.

Edson Arantes do Nascimiento, known as “Pelé”, died this day at the Sao Paulo hospital.

Through social networks to report on his sensitive death, a message about love for future generations was shared.

We recommend you read:

“Inspiration and love marked the path of King Pelé, who passed away peacefully today. On his journey, Edson wowed everyone with his genius in sports, stopped a war, did social work around the world, and spread what he believed was the cure to all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love forever.”

Pelé’s message on social networks / Photo: Capture

It reads in the message after the announcement of Pele’s death.

“Rest in peace, King.” They commented on his followers.

Pelé has been hospitalized since November 29 due to colon cancer, which was diagnosed in September 2021.

Despite the treatments, his state of health worsened due to the progression of the cancer and he presented renal and cardiac dysfunction.