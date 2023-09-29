Netflix’s constantly evolving catalog provides its subscribers with a wide variety of options, from highly dramatic productions to genres ranging from comedy to horror. Recently, a movie has burst onto the platform, quickly reaching first place in the popularity ranking in Mexicoknown as Top 10.

The film titled “The healer” (known as “Znachor” in its original language) was added to the Netflix catalog on September 27 and, in just one day, managed to position itself as the most prominent title in the list of most viewed films in Mexicoalthough it also stands out in other countries such as Argentina and Colombia.

Under the direction of Jerzy Hoffman, this production of Polish origin is based on the novel of the same name written by Tadeusz Doga-Mostowicz in 1937.

What is the plot of ‘The Curandero’ about?

The plot follows the life of Rafal Wilczur, played by Leszek Lichota, a respected professor of Surgery who, unexpectedly, suffers memory loss in the middle of a violent attack on a public street. This incident marks a turning point in his life, which had already been marked by the tragedy of the loss of his family, leading him to question the foundations of conventional medicine and explore the possibilities of natural medicine.

The plot follows the life of Rafal Wilczur, played by Leszek Lichota, a surgeon who loses his memory after a violent attack. Photo: Netflix.

This moving film, lasting two hours and twenty minutes, quickly rose as the most viewed on Netflix in Mexico. Its cast, made up of prominent actors such as Maria Kowalska, Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymaczy, Izabela Kuna and Mikoaj Grabowski, among others, has contributed to the success of the production.

Who is Leszek Lichota? Protagonist of the new Netflix movie

Leszek Lichota, the actor leading the cast of “El Curandero” on Netflix, is a Polish performer born on August 17, 1977, which currently places him at the age of 47. His recognition in the entertainment industry has been consolidated throughout his career.

One of his most notable roles was the interpretation of the character Grzegorz in the soap opera “Na Wspólnej”. However, his career is extensive and diverse, with a notable presence in more than 60 series and films.

Leszek Lichota, the lead actor, is known for his extensive career in film and television, and has a fan base on Instagram.Photo: Netflix.

Other series and films in which Leszek Lichota has participated

His film and television credits include productions such as “Error”, “Swiety”, “The Great Flood”, “Not a Word”, “Lokatorka”, “Desire in Me”, “Wataha”, “Corpus Christi”, “Raven Whispers in the Dark” and “Czas honoru”, to name just a few of them.

On social media platforms such as Instagram, Leszek Lichota has a fan base numbering 48,000. It is important to highlight that The actor is married to actress Ilona Wronska., with whom he shares the joy of having a daughter named Natasza Lichota. This is a brief profile of Leszek Lichota, a Polish actor whose career has spanned a wide variety of projects in the entertainment industry.

On social media, viewers have expressed their appreciation for the film, calling it tender and noble. Photo: Netflix.

The premiere of ‘El Curandero’ on Netflix has been a resounding success. The film, directed by Jerzy Hoffman and based on the novel of the same name by Tadeusz Doga-Mostowicz, was released on September 27 and quickly positioned itself as the most viewed film in Mexico, and could surprise globally.