“Raval is one of the most surprising neighborhoods in Barcelona,” Cupra writes about the part of the city after which the upcoming production model of the UrbanRebel is named. Surprising in several ways, it turns out. In the description of the Barcelona Tourist Guide states that the neighborhood is ‘certainly not the safest area’ and that it is ‘a prime location for pickpockets and other unsavory characters’. Cupra wants to do something about this.

The brand does not just do this by attaching the name to a car. ‘Cupra wants to be a driving force for change in the neighbourhood. For this reason, we are already in talks with institutions and organizations in Raval to promote actions that will help young people,” said Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths. The Cupra Raval must try to enthuse those young people and their peers. The brand therefore calls the Raval ‘the car for the new generation’.

‘How do you do, fellow kids?’ seems to depict Griffiths here | Photo: © Cupra

Specifications of the Cupra Raval

Because the Raval descends from the UrbanRebel, there is some racing blood in the car. Unfortunately, the Raval doesn’t get the specs of the 435-horsepower UrbanRebel Racing we tested a while back. Instead, the regular Raval gets one electric motor that sends the power of 226 hp to the front wheels. From 0 to 100 km/h takes 6.9 seconds and a full battery takes you 440 kilometers away.