Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA, has confirmed the name of the brand’s future urban electric car, the CUPRA Raval, during the motor show. A name that serves as a tribute to the Raval neighborhood, in the heart of Barcelona, ​​and about which ROSALÍA’s alphabet campaign already gave clues.

«The CUPRA Raval is not just another car. It is the invitation to a new generation, which expects something better. An urban, rebellious, and 100% electric car, with its own character and linked to ‘Generation Z’. Something more emotional,” Griffiths highlighted.

The brand has created the most radical interpretation of CUPRA in an urban electric car inspired by the world of competition. The brand’s link with Barcelona, ​​and specifically with the Raval neighborhood, goes beyond naming some of its models after neighborhoods in the city.

“CUPRA wants to be a driver of transformation in the neighbourhood, for this reason, we are already talking with institutions and organizations in the Raval to promote actions that help the youngest”, Griffiths shared.

The CUPRA Raval will be produced at the SEAT SA headquarters in Martorell. The company will invest 3,000 million euros for its transformation from combustion to electrification and to produce electric cars from 2025 based on the MEB Small platform of the Volkswagen Group. SEAT SA leads the urban electric car cluster for different brands of the Volkswagen Group.

CUPRA has also announced that, together with brand ambassador and international actor Daniel Brühl, it will bring the essence of its “Bar Raval” in Berlin to the future CUPRA City Garage that the brand will open later this year in the German capital.

CUPRA has also presented the CUPRA Tavascan to the public for the first time at Automobile Barcelona, ​​the brand’s first 100% electric SUV that was presented on April 21 in Berlin.

NewCUPRA Tavascan



FP







“It’s a dream come true that started four years ago at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show and was finally unveiled a few days ago at our Exponential Impulse event. The CUPRA Tavascan is a new hero for the new era dreamed up, designed and developed in Barcelona,” said Wayne Griffiths.

During this same event, the CUPRA DarkRebel was also revealed. Now, CUPRA presents this digital showcar to those attending Automobile Barcelona in the brand’s space. “The DarkRebel is the interpretation of the future CUPRA design. With the DarkRebel, we want to show that electric cars of the future can be sexy and provocative,” Griffiths detailed.