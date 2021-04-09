The CUPRA León is already marketed with the 1.4 e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid variant with 204 hp, in addition to the e-HYBRID version with 245 hp, both with a ZERO emissions environmental label and available in both 5-door bodywork and the family Sportstourer.

The compact plug-in hybrid system of the Spanish firm allows a very efficient and ecological driving, with all the character that gives it both its dynamic behavior and its high performance, derived from the simultaneous operation of the electric motor and the gasoline engine. [Pincha AQUÍ para leer la prueba del modelo durante su presentación de toma de contacto]

Engine 1.4 TSI four-cylinder gasoline and 150 hp (110 kW) of power with a maximum torque of 250 Nm, joins the electric drive of 115 hp (85 kW) and 330 Nm of torque -which is offered practically at all times-, both associated with a DSG gearbox of six relations, and has a set of batteries of 13 kWh capacity.

The efficient mechanical combination of CUPRA Leon e-HYBRID allows to achieve a total autonomy in electric mode of up to 63 km in the 204 hp version (up to 62 km in the Sportstourer variant), offering a sporty touch like few others, which allows long journeys to be made and, in turn, to have a vehicle that can be used on a daily basis, notably reducing its consumption and emissions.

As for the performance of the new 204 hp version, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 7.5 seconds in the 5-door variant, and 7.7 seconds in the Sportstourer, and reaches a top speed of 220 km / h.

The CUPRA León e-HYBRID with 204 hp registers a combined consumption –according to the WLTP cycle and using the hybrid mode–, between 1.1 and 1.3 l / 100 km in the 5-door -Between 1.3 and 1.4 l / 100 km in the Sportstourer-, as well as by weighted CO2 emissions of 26 g / km, which exempts you from paying the registration tax (with all the options incorporated, the 5 doors can reach 29 g / km and the Sportstourer version up to 30 g / km of CO2).

High voltage battery can be recharged using the Mode 2 charging cable (domestic or Schuko), which is included as standard and with which it will charge the battery in 5 hours (AC 2.3 kW). Also, using a Wallbox type charger (AC 3.6 kW), the battery will recharge in just 3 h 33 min.

The main aesthetic differences provided by the new CUPRA León e-HYBRID, compared to the petrol versions – in the 5-door, with the 2.0 TSI 300 hp engine and automatic transmission DSG-7; and on the Sportstourer, with the 310 hp 2.0 TSI engine, DSG-7 gearbox and 4Drive – all-wheel drive, they are the charging socket, located on the front left wing, and the rear diffuser with copper-colored trims on the rear bumper , as for the exterior.

In the cabin highlights the specific information of the plug-in hybrid system reflected on the Digital Cockpit dashboard, as well as the exclusive functions also of the PHEV system, offered on its 25.4 cm (10 ”) infotainment screen as standard. In addition, this 204 hp version also comes standard with 46 cm (18 ”) alloy wheels in Performance Machined Sport Black & Silver design, as well as Electronic Differential Lock (XDS).