The CUPRA Formentor, the first vehicle designed and developed exclusively by the brand, has received five stars in the Euro NCAP safety tests, achieving a high score in all cases: adult occupants (93%), child occupants (88%), users of the vulnerable road (68%) and security assistants (80%).

It is the first vehicle of the brand to face the Euro NCAP safety tests. The organization redefines its methodology test every two years and the 2020 one can be considered the most complete and strict to date.

The CUPRA Formentor has faced a number of modifications in the evaluation methods, including the new mobile barrier in the frontal crash test with the car in motion, which replaces the previous one with deformable static barrier. This test helps to measure the protection of the occupants inside the passenger compartment, as well as the way in which the front part of the vehicle structure reacts in the event of a collision.

The side impacts have also been updated to include speed and mass adjustments in the driver’s side barrier crash test, increasing the level of demand. In addition, Euro NCAP assesses the side impacts on the right side of the vehicle, taking into account not only the protection of the driver but also his possible interaction with the passenger. For all this, achieve the maximum rating of five stars it is even more difficult.

The new program has not only increased the complexity of crash tests in terms of passive safety, but also places greater emphasis on crash tests. driver assistance systems and crash prevention technologies. Among the novelties, there is the evaluation of the functioning of the driver’s fatigue and distraction detection system, elements always standard in the CUPRA Formentor offer. On the other hand, other scenarios have been developed to qualify emergency braking systems, among which are include reverse driving situations and turning at intersections.

The technology that integrates the CUPRA Formentor makes it a highly safe vehicle on a day-to-day basis and helps it meet the requirements of the Euro NCAP tests.

Systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lateral or blind spot assist, the safe exit assistant from the car park, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Jam Assist, Automatic Light Assist and Pre-Crash Assist all work with the common goal of creating a protective shield for the occupants around the vehicle.

The safety equipment is completed with other elements such as the seven airbags, including the new standard front center airbag. The Front Assist system with detection of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, now also includes the turn assistant and the dodge assistant, whose operation is as follows: three to detect an intention to dodge by the driver, the system performs a specific intervention steering and brakes to help solve the evasive maneuver optimally. They complete the equipment in this section Lane Departure Assist and the emergency call eCall. Thanks to all this technology, the CUPRA Formentor has become one of the safest vehicles on the market.