The official site StudioMDHR.com has recently published a job advert for a figure from Art Director for their next title currently in development: let's talk about them, the brilliant Canadian study behind the creation and success of Cupheadled by the two brothers Jared and Chad Moldenhauer (from whose surname comes the name of the MDHR study).

Cuphead was much more than just a game for those who loved it. It was almost more of a custom phenomenon. A re-enactment of the 1930s style, so light-hearted and colorful but with a gameplay hard and pure which wore out the hands and patience of every player.

After the acclaimed success of his quite recent The Delicious Last Course (of which the acronym is DLC. Crazy right? Ed.) the studio has decided to look for a new professional figure to work on a new project which, unfortunately, we still know nothing about.

The ad mentions:

We're looking for an experienced art director to join us and help us shape the visual identity of a brand new project here in the studio. An important part of a small, passionate team that comes to work every day to create artisanal experiences that surprise and delight people.

We just have to wait a little time to find out what new things we can expect from them, hoping that this project can have the same impact that the MDHR study has now accustomed us to.