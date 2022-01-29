The first trailer of the animated series dedicated to Cuphead Netflix was revealed a few weeks ago and seems to perfectly embody the spirit of the original game. Now what fans are asking is how many episodes it will consist of The Cuphead Series! (The Cuphead Show in original), and how many seasons are planned. Both questions have recently been answered.

In a recent interview with Animation Magazineproducer Dave Wasson revealed that The Cuphead Show will consist of 36 episodes which will be distributed in the course of three seasons on the online streaming platform. Furthermore, the producer revealed that the episodes were initially due last less. Here are his words on the matter:

We were originally using the old theatrical shorts as a template for the structure, but we found it was difficult to stay within a seven-minute format. These stories needed to be a bit longer, so we came up with an episode length of around 10 and a half or 11 minutes, although each episode has a slightly different length.

The brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, former creators of the video game, will take care of the creative direction of The Cuphead Series!which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix starting in February 18.

The Cuphead Show faithfully reproduces the graphic style used in the 2017 game, which in turn was based on animated products from the 1930s. The various images shown so far also feature Ms. Chalice, an additional character who will appear within the DLC The Delicious Last Coursewhich recently showed up at The Game Awards.

Anyone looking forward to the game’s DLC, which had been postponed to November 2020, will be able to fool the long wait thanks to this animated series, which as already mentioned previously seems to keep intact the spirit and situations that made the video game unique. by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer.