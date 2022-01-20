The game was worth little, the extension was a thunder. This is how the Elche game can be described, from which Madrid returned classified due to a reaction of courage after seeing themselves behind on the scoreboard and with Marcelo expelled a quarter of an hour after it all ended. The reaction was due to everyone’s courage, but it was materialized by three who were not in the lineup, two of which only went into extra time. I’m talking about Ceballos, who cut with a deadly counterattack, put together and finished off the play that ended in Isco’s goal, and Hazard, who caught a good shot from Alaba, easily quartered Werner’s bad start and scored the victory.

This is how Madrid came out of a rush when the first half of extra time was over, a foul with Marcelo being expelled that admits objections, and that ended in a goal. Elche, who were playing a meritorious game, had him close, and if Ceballos doesn’t manage to cut that shot, he would be classified. But he never gave up and was even stripped of the 2-2 at the last moment due to a previous foul that seemed clear to me. Finally, what after a bland game we had a vibrant overtime, of rough and cup football, as the classics used to say, and with everyone angry with the referee. And the fish cart solved it for Madrid.

But changing the channel An unforgettable game awaited us, one of those that rarely occurs, with football displaying all its virtues. Bravo football, from the north, with rain, quality and maximum delivery of all. Athletic’s blistering pace, which this time made little Williams the starter, led Barça to a fierce test. Impossible to sleep the ball in that rough sea. Twice he equaled the score, the second in discount time, but the extra time, a chicken sexer penalty, he could no longer equal it. Athletic passed with full justice, it did more. For Barça it is a very bad defeat, but nothing can be blamed. He did what he could.