The forty-year-old Joaquín, watchword of Beticismo, ‘showman’ and model of Spanish football, is one of those privileged people who are applauded in all fields. Except for Sevilla, there is no hobby that does not make eyes at him. He distills art, whether it’s zigzagging between his rivals, assisting, joking with his teammates on the bench, protesting with a sarcastic smile to the referees, telling jokes, starring in advertising spots in the purest style of La Casa de Papel, dancing and with his cape on hand. It is football that he represents for the bullfighting Curro Romero, present by the way in the final of La Cartuja against Valencia.

Except for that final penalty converted by the young Juan Miranda and the previous error by the Valencian Yunus Musah, Joaquín was the focus of the final since the engineer Manuel Pellegrini introduced him in the 86th minute instead of an exhausted Juanmi. During extra time, he asked for the ball again and again, marked the times, put fear into the rivals’ bodies with some of his internships and, with suspense, scored his penalty in the decisive lottery. And the party was above all his.

Brightness, charisma and sportsmanship. In the middle of the celebration, with the Betis players in a pineapple in front of their unconditional fans, Joaquín was suddenly missing. The captain had been at the moment of initial Betic ecstasy, but, after a few minutes, he left, respectful, towards the Valencia technical area, one of the teams where the Andalusian left his mark for five years, with 218 games, 30 goals and a Spanish Cup in the 07-08 academic year. José Bordalás’ staff and the squad led by the disconsolate José Luis Gayà still wandered around there, another example of belonging. All broken by the sadness of losing a final in the drama of penalties. Joaquín greeted the defeated one by one with a hug and words of affection. He pure ‘fair play’, solidarity and camaraderie.

After lifting the Cup that King Felipe VI gave him, also given to the eternal Verdiblanco captain, Joaquín combined tears with jokes. He congratulated the rival, confessed that penalties are a lottery, recalled that the Georgian Mamardashvili almost stopped his, and dedicated the title above all to his family and those who are in the shadows: cooks, kit men, women in charge of the laundry… .He made his fans dream of continuing to be active despite already being a rather residual player for Pellegrini. “How am I going to leave now that we start winning?” he joked. It was not the day to spoil the party.

Torero, took the capote while from the stands they cheered him with olés. Already more intimate, he approached his family. He cried like a disconsolate child when he saw his two daughters and his wife. «You told me that I was going to retire and you were not going to see me win a title. Here it is », he joked before one of his girls. Already at dawn, the party continued in a well-known Sevillian nightclub. And Joaquín, again, acted as master of ceremonies, the liveliest along with Bellerín and Juanmi.

This Sunday, without even time to get over a hangover, the official festivities played. And Joaquín, the great visible head of all parties. Genius and figure in the convertible bus that toured the Seville capital, in the Plaza Nueva, in the City Hall, in the cathedral and in the final orgy scheduled in the Benito Villamarín.

Mark in four decades



Joaquín did not part with that long-awaited Cup, the third for Betis and the third with a replica in his showcases after the one achieved against Osasuna at the Vicente Calderón 17 years ago (2-1), thanks to a goal from Dani in extra time to Lorenzo Serra Ferrer’s team against Javier Aguirre’s, and that celebration with Ronald Koeman’s Valencia against Michael Laudrup’s Getafe (3-1), although the man from Cádiz did not play a minute that day at the Vicente Calderón. He was fighting with the Dutch coach.

Born on July 21, 1981 in Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz), Joaquín is the player with the most games played in the history of Betis and, with 595 games, the second with the most games played in the Spanish League, ahead of the 550 of the madridista Raúl González and only surpassed by the 622 of the goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta.

Favorite Son of Andalusia since February 2020, he has a stratospheric record: he is the only one who has managed to score at least one goal in the League in four different decades: 90, 00, 10 and 20. They also love him in Malaga and in Florence and in the Spanish team. He wore La Roja 51 times. He played in the World Cup in Japan and Korea in 2002 with José Antonio Camacho, the 2004 European Championship with Iñaki Sáez and the 2006 World Cup in Germany with Luis Aragonés. ‘Joaquín, look me in the eyes!’