Here’s a truth about second chances: They rarely happen by luck. In life, as in Extremadura towns, the train only passes once if you are not looking for it. You have to persist.

When Jose Juan Figueiras debuted in the first division in 2003, Cavallero had just been sent off for committing a penalty against the Racing. I paint had chickenpox. So José Juan came out. That day he would have achieved the glory of having saved the penalty. Surely the sequence went through your head: the audience of Bullets chanting euphoric “Josiño, Josiño! “, Covers in the newspapers of Vigo, the typical tear film ending about a team (the Buffalo Jaspers, for example) who becomes a champion overnight. But come on, José Juan didn’t even touch the stop. The glory disappeared like the euros disappear in a poker game. The glory would remain locked in a safe until, 19 years later, it was presented in Cup in front of Real Madrid.

Esnáider, hero of the Navalcarnero in the previous round.

José Juan said after that game that “that’s why soccer is the greatest of all sports. Soccer always gives opportunities.” And he usually gives them in Copa del Rey. Like Toni Madrigal. Remember, the Novelda, team of Second B, eliminated from the Cup Barcelona from Louis Van Gaal with a Madrigal hack trick in 2002. Another example is that of Juan Esnáider, who scored two goals in the victory of Navalcarnero about him Eibar a couple of weeks ago. Another hard-working footballer, worker, field trip, one of those who accumulate more curriculum than a journalist during and after the race.

Here’s another truth about second chances: they are usually born out of difficulties. José Juan had thought about retiring, Toni Madrigal struggled to stick his head out in second gear, Juan Esnáider wore his umpteenth shirt. We love these stories of unexpected glories because we like to see ourselves represented in them. If it has happened to these footballers, why won’t it happen to us: a job opportunity, a vital push, a second chance, a moral championship, even if they eliminate us later. When football sits next to you and catches up with you, it’s the best football.