After seeing the thrashings that the Colombian, Uruguayan and Brazilian teams have just achieved, everything seems to indicate that the America Cup is going to go to South America, either with these three teams or Argentina, which is the current champion.

Representatives of the Conmebol They are the ones who have shown the best effectiveness in adding points than those of Concacafcertainly some playing better than others, but we can consider them all as worthy contenders for the crown.

Look, Brazil, which was unable to score against Costa Rica in the first game, yesterday took advantage of Paraguay’s defensive problems to win 4-1.

Colombia beat Costa Rica to reach 29 matches without losing and in the last round of the first phase, they will fight for first place in the group against the Brazilians.

While Uruguay is the team that has shown the most lethal offense in the circuit, scoring eight goals in its first two matches.

Now, if we take a look at the performance of the representatives of the Concacaf zone, we realize that their work is average to bad.

Mexico and the United States, which are among the so-called giants of the Caribbean region, have already won one and lost one, as have Panama and Canada. Meanwhile, Costa Rica has a draw and a loss and Jamaica has already been eliminated with two setbacks.

So, we just need to know how many of the teams from the Caribbean zone will be able to qualify for the quarterfinals and whoever does so will not be the leader of their group and will therefore be assigned to one of the giants of South America.

As for the Mexican team, it will have to beat Ecuador on Sunday afternoon, otherwise it will say goodbye to the competition and with that will come an avalanche of complaints from club owners, players and coaching staff.

GOOD REINFORCEMENT. Without a doubt, América has reinforced itself very well with Erick Sánchez, one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer today, but in our opinion Pachuca should have sent him to European soccer.

However, it is known that professional football is big business and the Tuzos were not going to waste the opportunity to earn 8 million euros for the transfer of Sánchez, because if he had gone to any club on the old continent he would have received half that amount.

And as long as the mentality of the owners of the ball does not change, worrying more about the sporting aspect than the economic one, Mexican soccer will continue in full debacle and the clearest proof is the moment that the senior team is experiencing in the Copa America.

PREMIER LEAGUE. Despite the fact that this professional soccer circuit has been the third division in Mexico, its owners and directors have the luxury of preparing their new season in the paradisiacal Cancún, Quintana Roo.

That is to say, apparently with these signs of abundance, it is a symptom that the economic aspect does not affect them as much as the Expansion League that is above them and in the process they receive a subsidy of 20 million per team per tournament.

For now, the Premier League has already announced that they will maintain the promotion and relegation system, but the bad thing for them is that their teams will only be able to reach the Expansion tournament, since it is said that the Liga MX will now dedicate itself to selling franchises to play in the first division.

