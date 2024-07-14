Colombia is excited about the possibility of winning the Copa America for the second time in history. This Sunday, The team led by Néstor Lorenzo will play the final against the world champion and defending champions, Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

EL TIEMPO presents this special in which not only football is the protagonist. In addition to the analysis of the final, the Opinions by Gabriel Meluk, Jorge Barraza, Jenny Gamez, Jose Orlando Ascencio and Pablo Romero, There are plans to watch the match and, hopefully, celebrate the new crown, the historic presence of Shakira in the final and a face to face between the coaches, Néstor Lorenzo and Lionel Scaloni, linked by history. Not to be missed.

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor of EL TIEMPO