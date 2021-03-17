There will be an audience in the Cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad. As reported by the SER network, fans will be able to attend the Cartuja Stadium on April 3. Of course, there will be around 20-25% capacity in the field and tickets will only be sold in Andalusia to avoid travel from the Basque Country.

For its part, the RFEF has announced that tomorrow, Thursday March 18, it will meet with Real Sociedad and Athletic to “report on aspects related to the Final held at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, next day 3 of April”. As AS has learned, Rubiales will communicate to the clubs the information provided by Cadena SER.

“This meeting, which will be chaired by Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, will also be attended by a delegation from the Junta de Andalucía headed by the Secretary General for Sports, José María Arrabal; as well as a representation of the CSD”, reported the RFEF through a statement.

Real Sociedad and Athletic have not commented on the possible return of the public to the stadiums. Tomorrow, after the meeting announced by the RFEF, there will be new information in this regard. If confirmed, there would be an audience in the stadiums again 13 months later.

For the final between Athletic and Barça, the idea is that it also be held with the public, although neither fans from Barcelona nor Bilbao could travel.