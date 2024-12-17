He podcast Crewman 18 by Jaume Soler AlbertI says goodbye to the year with a chapter number 212 titled ‘From the Copa América to the Christmas Race‘, in which the journalist interviews Sergi Perezwho has been part of the Emirates Team New Zealand. He reviews his experience within the team and explains the closure of the Barcelona base, which takes place this week, and his return home for Christmas and the Palamós Christmas Race.

You can listen to the full episode below or access here to the Crewman 18 website.