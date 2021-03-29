Health notifies 15,501 new cases and 189 deaths during the weekend Vaccination in a pediment of Pamplona. / Efe

The Ministry of Health has notified 15,501 new cases of covid during the weekend, which rises to 3,270,825 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants has rebounded notably and stands at 149.26 cases, compared to 138.63 on Friday.

Health has also registered 189 new deaths over the weekend, which brings the global number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 75,199 people with a positive diagnostic test.

The coronavirus, in data



Currently, there are 8,076 patients admitted for covid-19 throughout Spain (7,679 on Friday) and 1,861 in the ICU (1,830 on Friday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 680 admissions (890 on Friday) and 328 discharges (933 on Friday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 6.52 percent (6.09% on Friday) and in ICUs at 18.76 percent (18.40% on Friday).