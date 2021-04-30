Spain will enter the week of the end of the state of alarm with the accumulated incidence in very stable figures. Since mid-April, this indicator, which has served as the basis when decreeing restrictions, has remained at around 230 cases per 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants and, if anything, indicates that in the next few days it may decrease slightly . This Friday, in fact, registered a slight fall compared to Thursday and stood at 229.20 cases, one less than the previous day.

Of course, the fourth wave of the virus, although it seems to slow down in the average data for the country as a whole, shows enormous differences of almost 500 cases between some territories and others. Thus, the Basque Country has continued to be one more day, the most punished community, with an incidence of 517, more than double the 250 that the ‘covid traffic light’ marks as extreme risk. Behind it and also at extreme risk, but at a considerable distance, are Madrid (384), Melilla (365), Navarra (342), Catalonia (295), Aragón (290), La Rioja (268) and Cantabria ( 256). The situation of these autonomies contrasts with that of the Valencian Community, which remains in 43 cases and for weeks it has been the only one that meets the objective set by the Government to enter the ‘new normal’ postvirus, being below 50 cases .

The data of new infections, 9,135 in the last 24 hours, and of deaths, 136, offer a double reading: On the one hand, they confirm the stabilization of the pandemic in Spain and allow us to predict that the fourth wave is on the way to becoming a “wave”, as predicted by the director of the Center for the Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts (CCAES), Fernando Simón.

But for another, the ‘wave’ has been devastating for people who have lost someone close or who have a family member fighting for their life in intensive care units. Since March 17, the day the lowest incidence in 2021 was reached, with 127 cases, 317,961 people have been infected in Spain and 5,423 have died. According to official data from the Ministry of Health, which only counts those who have tested positive in a test, 3,524,077 people have been infected with coronavirus in Spain since the beginning of the pandemic (of which 130,609 are health professionals) and have died. 78,216.

Hospital beds and intensive care units, another pandemic thermometer, do not lighten your load of covid patients. The total number of people admitted for coronavirus stands at 9,968, of which 2,308 remain in ICUs. In these units, the occupation by virus patients is 22.92%, and 7.69% in all beds.

If the current landscape offers little change, Some indicators suggest that the pandemic situation could improve in the medium and long term. The cumulative incidence at seven days, 104.86 cases, is still well below 50% of that of 14; The positivity rate also falls, the percentage of positives from the tests carried out, which decreases to 7.29%; and the number of outbreaks in social health centers (nursing homes) is at minimum levels since the beginning of the pandemic thanks to vaccination.

In addition, vaccination continues to pick up speed and this Friday a new milestone was reached: it was beaten the record of inoculations when the 500,000 doses injected in one day were exceeded for the first time (504,823). The autonomous communities have already administered 16,364,000, 92.9% of the 17,610,000 they have received, and over 11,763,000 people (24.8% of the population) have received at least one injection of the vaccine, while 4,689,766 (9.9%) already have the complete regimen.