The curve of the pandemic continues to rise in Spain. The cumulative incidence stands at 154.76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, two more than on Wednesday, when the country returned to high risk, exceeding 150 cases, for the first time since the beginning of March. By territories, Melilla marks the national maximum, with a rate of 469, and Navarra is also at extreme risk (above 250), with 307; Ceuta, with 293, and Madrid, with 279. On the contrary, the Valencian Community continues to record the lowest in the country, with 28.81 cases, and next to it, they are only below 100 Murcia (63), Balearic Islands (66) and Galicia (68).

Neither Andalusia nor Cantabria, being a holiday in both communities, have reported data to the Ministry of Health, which has caused the numbers of infections and deaths to be incomplete. A) Yes, the department of Carolina Darias has notified 7,041 new infections, so that the total of official cases since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,291,394.

Regarding the dead, Health computes 82 deaths in the last 24 hours and the global number of deaths with a positive test grows to 75,541, although other official organizations, such as the Carlos III Institute, in its MoMo Report, and the National Institute of Statistics, have the excess mortality from the pandemic above 90,000 people .

As in previous days, the situation in hospitals shows a very slight decrease. Spanish health centers have 7,937 patients admitted for coronavirus, of which 1,843 are in intensive care units. On the ward, covid patients occupy 6.39% of the beds (6.50% on Wednesday) while this figure increases to 18.41% in ICUs (18.44%).

However, another indicator clearly shows that the situation of the pandemic is getting worse every day in Spain. The positivity rate, percentage of positive tests with respect to the total of those carried out, continues to grow and this Thursday has exceeded 6% (6.01%, exactly), something that had not happened since March 5. The World Health Organization estimates that there is community transmission over 5% in a given area.