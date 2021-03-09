The data of the pandemic offered this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health do not allow many conclusions to be drawn because They do not include the update for Catalonia, which could not send its information due to a computer problem. In any case, and for another day, the trend seems to remain favorable, although the falls continue to slow down.

A) Yes, Health reported 4,013 new cases, a figure that, in the absence of including Catalonia, is among the lowest since last summer, when the second wave began. The global number of cases with a positive test since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 3,164,983.

The significant decline in infections is not accompanied by a similar drop in the number of deaths, which remains very high. The department of Carolina Darias counted 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, so that the death toll from covid-19 since March last year, according to ministry records, which only include those who have tested positive in a diagnostic test, is already at 71,727.

The accumulated incidence falls again, as it has done every day since January 27, and it remains in 139 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, three less than on Monday. By territories, Extremadura continues to be the autonomous region with a lower rate, 42 cases, followed by Baleras (54), the Valencian Community (63), La Rioja (72) and Murcia (74). On the opposite side, the autonomous cities of Melilla (390) and Ceuta (288) and Madrid (232) remain.

The best news comes this time from the hospital pressure, which accelerates its decline. Covid-19 patients occupy 7.54% of beds in Spanish hospitals and 23.24% of intensive care units, the lowest records since January. It also improves the positivity rate again: 5.52% of the tests give a positive result.