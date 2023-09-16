They broke their silence. The Cómplices de la Cumbia spoke out about the tragedy that occurred in a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho through their social networks. The orchestra led by Chechito I was going to sing at that nightclub on the day of the explosion. The incident left 15 injured, including a pregnant woman and two minors, ages 14 and 8, respectively. What did they say? Find out in the following note.

What did Los Cómplices de la Cumbia say about the attack in San Juan de Lurigancho?

The Accomplices of Cumbia spoke for the first time about the terrible event that occurred in a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho. A grenade would have exploded in the nightclub, resulting in 15 injuries. The band was supposed to perform at said establishment.

The cumbia group used their social networks to deny information regarding false accounts and to regret the tragedy that occurred.

The Cómplices de la Cumbia spoke out about the explosion in a nightclub in SJL. Photo: Los Cómplices de la Cumbia/Instagram See also Mark Vito responds to Magaly Medina: "Even though you crushed me, I love watching your show"

“Everything about a retreat to the stage is false. We regret what happened and ask the authorities to carry out the corresponding investigations. We will soon provide more information about today’s presentation,” noted the band through their Instagram stories.